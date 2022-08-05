Man arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 4 lakh in Kolkata

Kolkata: A man was arrested with fake bank notes of Rs 4 lakh in central Kolkata’s Moulali area, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force nabbed him on Wednesday evening from CIT Road near Moulali crossing, they said.

“Around 800 fake Rs 500 notes were seized from him. We are probing the matter,” a police officer said.

The man, a native of Malda, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

