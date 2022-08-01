Guwahati: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has said that there should be zero tolerance agaisnt violence and there should be no negotiation with anyone who talks against the country’s unity and integrity.

Ravi, the former Governor of Nagaland, played a disputed role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). He often clashed politically with many people in the state. It is no secret that Ravi’s role was not been liked by NSCN I-M, who had also refused to hold constructive dialogue with him.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Sunday, Ravi said that anyone who uses a gun would be dealt with a gun. Addressing a session on ‘Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security’ in Kochi on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Governor said, “Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. No negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country. No talks with any armed group in last 8 years, if only for surrender.”

He also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan on terrorism within months of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The Tamil Nadu Governor said, “When 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM & Pak PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this? It has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy.”

He said that the surgical strike was a befitting reply to Pakistan. “After Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using our air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost,” he added.

According to him, India’s internal security at present is better than what it was during Manmohan Singh’s regime.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“During the time of Manmohan Singh, the serious threat to our internal security was the Maoist violence. They had spread to over 185 districts across central India. And people were even talking about the Red Corridor. The situation was alarming. Today, their presence is limited to less than 8 districts and that too at a much-reduced pace,” he claimed.

He said that though there are some security concerns, the situation has largely improved in Kashmir, northeastern region and Maoist-hit areas.

On the eve of the 75th Indian Independence Day in 2020, when Nagas across the globe were celebrating the 75th Naga Independence Day, then Nagaland governor RN Ravi had raked a controversy by saying that “Nagaland has been and shall ever remain an integral part of India”.

Ravi made the statement as part of his message to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the Indian Independence day. He recalled how the British, during the colonial era, when the divide and rule policy mischievously created “false narrative of perpetual conflict and warfare between the people of Naga Hills and Plains”.

Also read | Govt school enrolment in Assam rises in COVID pandemic: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









