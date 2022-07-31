'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put the tiranga as the profile picture of their social media platforms between the 2nd and 15th of August.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a special campaign, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organised between August 13 and 15.

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

“Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag.

The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

“When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment,” he said.

In his address, Modi also said that India is becoming a powerhouse in export of toys.

Import of toys to India has gone down by 70 per cent while their export from India has risen to about Rs 2,600 crore from earlier Rs 300-400 crore, he said.

“Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. Toy clusters that are there everywhere in the country, small entrepreneurs who make toys, are getting a lot of benefit from it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world,” he said.

