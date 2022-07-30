Coronavirus causes less severe illness in children than adults: Govt in LS

New Delhi: Coronavirus infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to adults, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Omicron and its sub-lineages have been found in 7,362 samples while Delta and its sub-lineages were detected in 118 samples analysed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG) from 1st January 2022 to 25th July, 2022 in children aged 0-18 years, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether children are getting affected by the coronavirus infection in the country and the current status of vaccination of children in the age group of 12-18 years and 5-12 years.

“According to the WHO, SARS-CoV-2 infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to adults,” Pawar said.

As on July 26 this year, 9.96 crore first doses (82.2 per cent coverage) and 7.79 crore second doses (64.3 per cent coverage) have been administered to children between 12-18 years of age.

Vaccination below 12 years of age has not started under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in the country, she said, adding adequate vaccine doses are made available to all states and union territories to vaccinate all eligible children.

