Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘unprecedented’ and a once-in-a-century crisis and said the country faced it confidently due to its scientists and common people.

There was a temperament for reforms in the government which is not restrictive but responsive, he said about the ruling NDA at the centre and listed out various reforms, including the drones and geospatial and infrastructure sectors.

In his address at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, the PM described the COVID-19 pandemic as “unprecedented” and “once-in-a-century crisis” for which nobody had a user manual. The pandemic tested every country, he added.

See more Delighted to join the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai. https://t.co/FYxoDnfxi3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

“India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, health care workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade” he said.

The country was at the forefront in every sector and has been converting obstacles into opportunities.

He hailed the removal of retrospective tax and various sectoral reforms for aiding the country in various sectors.

Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but aspirations.

He lauded the varsity’s teaching, non-teaching, and support staff, saying they were the “nation builders” who were creating the “leaders of tomorrow,” i.e. the students.

He also appreciated the parents for their sacrifices that were crucial for their wards’ growth.

Modi recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda more than 100 years ago, saying he had placed so much faith on the younger generation as problem-solvers and that “those words are still relevant”, he added.

“But this time, it is not only India that is looking towards its youth, the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine.”

“It is a great honour and also, a great responsibility,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons getting higher education.

His government has placed high importance on education, Stalin said as he listed out the various initiatives in the sector.

The DMK government is keen on job-creation and has taken steps that has resulted in the state jumping to third position from 14th in ease of doing business rankings in just a year. Many investors were flocking towards Tamil Nadu.

State Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi participated in the event.

A number of students were awarded degrees and medals.

