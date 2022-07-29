Assam CM hits out at Chowdhury over 'rashtrapatni' remark

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark and said it was an “assault on dignity of tribals and self-respect of women”.

The comment was also against the decorum of Indian polity, he said.

The remarks by Congress MP @adhirrcinc on Mahamahim Smt Droupadi Murmu ji is an affront not only on the highest constitutional position of India, but also an assault on the dignity of tribals, self-respect of women and decorum of Indian polity, Sarma, who is a senior BJP leader, tweeted. I condemn it, he added.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, had on Wednesday referred to Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’ while speaking to media during a protest programme in New Delhi. Facing a barrage of criticism, he had later said that it was “a slip of the tongue”.’

The matter had blown up into a major row as BJP accused Chowdhury of ‘hurling a deliberate sexist insult’ at the president and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

