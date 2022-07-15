NEW DELHI: With the commencement of the festival season, India’s newest friendly regional airline FlyBig today announced a Festive Sale, offering 10,000 seats at a special price range from Rs 999 to Rs 2999.

The offer, which began on July 14, 2022, will close on July 20, 2022.

It is valid for travel between July 25- September 24, 2022, and can also be booked through FlyBig’s website www.flybig.in.

Commenting on its sale offer, Saanjay Mandavia, Managing Director, FlyBig said, “I take this opportunity to thank all the guests who have flown flybig and have shown faith and confidence in us. The robust growth that flybig has seen in the last two years is the endorsement of the fact that we are one of the most preferred regional airlines in the country today.”

In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, FlyBig, India’s newest friendly regional airline, provides connectivity to 13 destinations through its 24 daily flights on its three ATRs.

