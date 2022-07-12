New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed TMC’s Jawhar Sircar for questioning the decision to “give charge of Muslims, Christians” to “hardcore Hindu” Smriti Irani, saying he hopes one can free the mind from the shackles of “pseudo-secularism and appeasement politics”.

Irani was given the Minority Affairs Ministry portfolio after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as his term in the Rajya Sabha ended earlier this month.

On July 6, Sircar, the Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP, attacked the BJP-led Centre in a tweet, “Hardcore Hindu, married to a Parsi given charge of Muslims, Christians. Is this BJP’s brand of secularism?”

See more Smriti Irani assigned charge of Ministry of Minority Affairs after Naqvi resigns. Hardcore Hindu, married to a Parsi given charge of Muslims, Christians. Is this BJP’s brand of secularism? https://t.co/2quMwqBzOi — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 6, 2022

Hitting out at Sircar, Rijiju wondered the logic behind the tweet. “Muslims and Christians? I hope one can free mind from the shackles of pseudo-secularism and appeasement politics.”

See more Muslims & Christians ? I hope one can free mind from the shackles of pseudo secularism & appeasement politics. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jain & Parsis have been notified as minority communities under Section 2 (c) of National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. pic.twitter.com/OyeZJtbjsM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 12, 2022

He pointed out that Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis have been notified as minority communities under Section 2 (c) of National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992.

