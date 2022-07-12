New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the State government, that they wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubair’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case.
The bench then listed the plea for final hearing on September 7 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response in four weeks.
On July 8, a vacation bench of the top court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the case.
