IAS officer Awanish Sharan is a social media enthusiast who loves posting inspirational and funny posts on social media platforms that often go viral. On 6 July, the IAS officer took to Twitter to share his class 10 marksheet, giving a dose of confidence to the netizens.

Awanish Sharan shared his class 10 marksheet on Twitter which showed that he cleared his board exams from Bihar School Examination Board in 1996. However, what caught everyone’s attention is the marks scored by the 2009 batch IAS officer. He scored 314 marks out of 700, approximately 45 per cent.

See more My 10th Marksheet. pic.twitter.com/jmYkMohzWf — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 6, 2022

His post went viral immediately and garnered waves of reactions from netizens who were extremely inspired and impressed.

“Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me. Coincidentally, even I got 314 marks and 3rd division in 10th, but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you,” a user wrote.

See more Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me , coincidentally, I too got 314 marks and 3rd division in my 10th but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you pic.twitter.com/AM1VnZomOI — Jay Parida (@JPofficials7) July 6, 2022

Another tweeted, “Great motivation. Never give up.”

See more Great Motivation!… NEVER GIVE UP https://t.co/nyCIBP3JTY — utsav singh (@UtsavMmaurya1) July 9, 2022

Netizens jumped to comment and retweet his post saying it was one of the most motivational posts they have seen in recent time.

See more Nothing inspirational than this❤️ — USB (@UmaBarik) July 6, 2022

See more Inspiring — Pandey loving it (@krajivpandey) July 6, 2022

See more You have no idea sir how much you motivate youths like me that nothing is impossible whenever I get depressed i read about people like you which give me strength to fight in life ❤️💐👏🏻 — Abbas Rizvi (@AbbasRi44896054) July 6, 2022

See more Thank you, Sir!

Parents who tirelessly scold their children to bring big scores must need to retrospect!



I believe academic excellence can't be the sole criterion for success.#mentalhealth #Stress https://t.co/rdZCDpWwvH — Niki (@NikiSpeaks_) July 8, 2022

