IAS officer Awanish Sharan is a social media enthusiast who loves posting inspirational and funny posts on social media platforms that often go viral. On 6 July, the IAS officer took to Twitter to share his class 10 marksheet, giving a dose of confidence to the netizens.
Awanish Sharan shared his class 10 marksheet on Twitter which showed that he cleared his board exams from Bihar School Examination Board in 1996. However, what caught everyone’s attention is the marks scored by the 2009 batch IAS officer. He scored 314 marks out of 700, approximately 45 per cent.
His post went viral immediately and garnered waves of reactions from netizens who were extremely inspired and impressed.
“Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me. Coincidentally, even I got 314 marks and 3rd division in 10th, but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you,” a user wrote.
Another tweeted, “Great motivation. Never give up.”
Netizens jumped to comment and retweet his post saying it was one of the most motivational posts they have seen in recent time.
