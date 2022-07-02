New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed the police plea, which said further investigation was on.
The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.
After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court.
Also read: Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody for Mohammed Zubair
Latest Stories
- IIE Guwahati, IIM Shillong ink pact to boost entrepreneurship in NE
- Manipur landslide: 8 from Assam killed; state govt to airlift bodies
- Anubhav Sinha on Anek’s box office failure: ‘Too political for casual watch’
- Manipur landslide: Ijai river poses major threat due to blockage
- Tripura: Centre to spend Rs 65 crore to develop infrastructure for pineapples
- Police say Alt News’ parent company got Rs 2 lakh from foreign countries