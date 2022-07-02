Chandigarh: A three-year-old boy, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory, was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers, said the BSF on Saturday.
The Pakistani boy was apprehended by the Border Security Force troops from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Friday, according to a BSF statement.
“The child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF,” said the statement.
“As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, the BSF further approached Pak Rangers,” it said.
The child was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground, it said.
“The BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,’ it said.
