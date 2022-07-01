Despite their diminutive size, ants can lift heavy objects when working in unison. A small video showing a group of ants carrying a gold chain has taken the internet by storm and Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda was quick to post an unconventional question on Twitter.

In a cheeky post, Nanda questioned under which section of IPC can these ants be booked for carrying the gold chain.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nanda tweeted, “Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀The question is, under which section of IPC they can be booked?” In the small clip, the gold chain is carried by a group of ants over an uneven surface.

See more Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

The video was shared on Tuesday and has managed to get more than 1,60,700 views on Twitter in just a span of two days. Netizens were in awe seeing the video and many of them even lauded the unity of the ants.

A user commented, “They have proved the strength of team work. They May be Tiny sir.” Another user tweeted, “Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work!”

See more They have proved the strength of team work. They May be Tiny sir. pic.twitter.com/QbApm3wKfp — T.Chandrasekar (@TChandr59197777) June 29, 2022

See more Exactly

Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work! — v k (@vk_delhi) June 29, 2022

See more Probably the one whose this gold is working in Jalebi bakery, so have some sugar coating in the chain.😂 — Rohith P John (@rohithjohn) June 29, 2022

See more Anty nationals! — ಶೇಷಾದ್ರಿ ಕೆ ಎಸ್| Seshadri K S (@KSSeshadri) June 28, 2022

Many users posted funny reactions and guessed the reason why these tiny gold smugglers were taking the chain. A Twitter user commented “Probably the one whose this gold is working in Jalebi bakery, so have some sugar coating in the chain.” Another one posted, “They are taking it for the ant queen.”

Also read | Man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









