Despite their diminutive size, ants can lift heavy objects when working in unison. A small video showing a group of ants carrying a gold chain has taken the internet by storm and Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda was quick to post an unconventional question on Twitter.
In a cheeky post, Nanda questioned under which section of IPC can these ants be booked for carrying the gold chain.
Nanda tweeted, “Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀The question is, under which section of IPC they can be booked?” In the small clip, the gold chain is carried by a group of ants over an uneven surface.
The video was shared on Tuesday and has managed to get more than 1,60,700 views on Twitter in just a span of two days. Netizens were in awe seeing the video and many of them even lauded the unity of the ants.
A user commented, “They have proved the strength of team work. They May be Tiny sir.” Another user tweeted, “Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work!”
Many users posted funny reactions and guessed the reason why these tiny gold smugglers were taking the chain. A Twitter user commented “Probably the one whose this gold is working in Jalebi bakery, so have some sugar coating in the chain.” Another one posted, “They are taking it for the ant queen.”
Also read | Man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah
Latest Stories
- Ant-y nationals: Tiny ants ‘smuggle’ gold chain, video goes viral
- Assam flood situation continues to be grim, over 29 lakh affected
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for July 1
- Lotha Hoho, Central Naga Council urge govt to work on oil exploration
- Assam: 1 ULFA-I cadre dead in ongoing gun battle in Tinsukia
- Manipur landslide: CM asks railway authorities to relook at construction