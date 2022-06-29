Is the government about to start monitoring, recording and saving all your phone calls? If you believe in WhatsApp University, it would seem so. However, the Press Information Bureau, via their official fact check handle (@PIBFactCheck) recently tweeted that a false message is being circulated claiming the Government of India (GoI) will monitor social media and phone calls of citizens.

In the tweet (published in Hindi), PIB says, “A message claims that social media and phone calls will be monitored by the Indian government under the ‘new communication rules’.”

See more एक मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार द्वारा 'नए संचार नियम' के तहत सोशल मीडिया और फोन कॉल की निगरानी की जाएगी।#PIBFactCheck



▶️ यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है।



▶️ भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसे कोई नियम लागू नहीं किए गए हैं।



▶️ ऐसी किसी भी फ़र्ज़ी/अस्पष्ट सूचना को शेयर ना करें। pic.twitter.com/AgzWvDAqGa — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 29, 2022

PIB shared a picture of the message where 13 points are listed under the ‘new communication rule’.

“All calls will be recorded. All call recordings will be saved. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and all social media platforms will be monitored. Your equipment will be connected to the government. Nowadays writing or sending a message on any political or religious issue is a crime…one could get arrested without any warrant for this. Police will issue notification…then cybercrime… then action will be taken, this is very serious,” the message written in Hindi states.

However, PIB rejected these false claims and urged everyone not to share such false/misleading messages.

