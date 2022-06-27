New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to ensure that they along with their family members, especially the elderly, get the precautionary dose of the vaccine against coronavirus on time and take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that it is a matter of satisfaction that today the country has a comprehensive protective shield of vaccines.

“We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. The precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country,” he noted.

“If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose. We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks,” Modi said.

The prime minister also called on people to be alert to diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season.

“All of you stay alert, stay healthy and keep moving forward with similar positive energy,” he said in his radio broadcast.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 197 crore on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

