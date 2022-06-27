Guwahati: The services of Mitali Express, running between New Jalpaiguri in India and Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will remain suspended for nine days from July 6 in view of Eid celebrations in the neighbouring country, an NFR release said on Saturday.

The services were suspended as per request from Bangladesh Railways, it said, adding that regular services will resume soon after Eid celebration is over in the neighbouring country.

“Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of 13132 (New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka) & 13131 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express from 06th July to 14th July, 2022 due to celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh,” the release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

“Bangladesh Railways has requested Indian Railways to cancel the trips of Mitali Express in view of Eid festival,” it said.

The train service between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment railway stations was flagged off on June 1 this year by the railway ministers of the two countries.

Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh had resumed last month after two years of gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

