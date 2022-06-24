New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

Deka is a former leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) who also played a crucial role during the historic Assam Agitation.

Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, will take over as the Director on June 30, upon the completion of his tenure.

He will hold the position as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

