New Delhi: An Ethiopian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 29 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag, it said.

The cocaine, valuing Rs 29.32 crore in the international market, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s ED session clocks 12 hours on day 4; called again on Tuesday

Trending Stories









