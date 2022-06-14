Home ministry initiates steps to fill up vacancies on mission mode

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Tuesday said it has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments on a mission mode, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next year and a half.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode,” a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Centre’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the prime minister has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youngsters.

“A significant people-centric decision by PM Sh @narendramodi that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youth. Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years,” Singh said in a tweet.

See more A significant people-centric decision by PM Sh @narendramodi that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youth.



Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years. #8YearsOfSushasan pic.twitter.com/NktaMlabks — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 14, 2022

ALSO READ: Arunachal: Kiosk at ward no 17 to help residents avail all IMC services

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









