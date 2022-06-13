A group of tigers has been sighted crossing a forest road, and a video of the rare occurrence has gone viral.

Tourists in a Maruti Gypsy can be seen snapping pictures as six tigers cross the road and enter the forest.

It is unclear when the video was taken. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer, shared the video.

The video depicts a group of six tigers traversing a mud road in the woods while people marvel at the magnificent creatures.

See more If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is😘



Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

A streak of five grown cubs is a rare sight in the jungle, said Susant Nanda.

According to Susant Nanda, the unusual occurrence indicates a high number of prey animals in the area and little human influence.

Susant Nanda is well-known on the internet for his videos of animals in their natural environment.

The video went viral almost immediately, with Twitter users praising the tigers’ streak.

