A group of tigers has been sighted crossing a forest road, and a video of the rare occurrence has gone viral.
Tourists in a Maruti Gypsy can be seen snapping pictures as six tigers cross the road and enter the forest.
It is unclear when the video was taken. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer, shared the video.
The video depicts a group of six tigers traversing a mud road in the woods while people marvel at the magnificent creatures.
A streak of five grown cubs is a rare sight in the jungle, said Susant Nanda.
According to Susant Nanda, the unusual occurrence indicates a high number of prey animals in the area and little human influence.
Susant Nanda is well-known on the internet for his videos of animals in their natural environment.
The video went viral almost immediately, with Twitter users praising the tigers’ streak.
Also Read | Watch: Viral video of ’10-star’ café shared by Anand Mahindra
Latest Stories
- 69 illegally constructed houses inside Manipur forest demolished
- Nagaland Lottery June 13: Check Dear Sun Monday lottery result
- Researchers find rare dinosaur ‘egg-in-egg’ in MP
- Video of 6 tigers crossing a forest road together will leave you mesmerised
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for June 13
- Manipur: Huge turnout at spelling competition leaves organisers stunned