Kolkata: Three Bangladeshis, who illegally crossed over to India to meet their relatives in West Bengal’s Nadia district, were sent back on humanitarian grounds, the BSF said on Thursday.

The three people, residents of Dhaka and Gopalganj, were nabbed on Tuesday morning near Ranaghat when they were crossing the border to go back to Bangladesh, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After interrogation, it was found that they had no prior criminal records, it said.

They were handed to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds, it added.

Also read: How the Sundarbans missed an opportunity to harness solar energy

Trending Stories









