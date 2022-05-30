New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 10 crore farmers on May 31 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

As part of a national event ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes implemented by nine central ministries through video conferencing, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The national event is being organised under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year long celebrations. “PM will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme worth Rs 21,000 crores,” the statement said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi.

Under the PM-KISAN, financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On January 1, the PM had released the 10th installment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

According to the ministry, this will be the biggest single programme ever in the country, under which there will be nationwide deliberations in all the districts during which the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries on how several central schemes impacted their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The central schemes include PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.

These also include Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Under the two-phase programme, the state, district and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) level functions will start at 9.45 am and will be linked to the national level programme around 11 am.

The national programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels. The national programme will also be webcast through MyGov, in which people will be able to register.

It can also be viewed through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Over 100 years of Antarctic agriculture is helping scientists grow food in space

Trending Stories









