NSCN, Eastern Naga Nat'l Government join hands

Guwahati: The Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) has made the historic decision to merge with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), as announced in a joint statement. The leaders of ENNG, President Tosham Mossang and General Secretary Somai Pongha, expressed their confidence in the NSCN/GPRN and its leadership as the primary reason behind this decision.

The ENNG leaders, in their approach to the NSCN for a merger, highlighted their support for the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015. This agreement is based on recognizing the sovereign rights of Nagalim. The ENNG leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the Indo-Naga political talks based on this framework. They believe that the merger will not only motivate the people of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) in Arunachal Pradesh but also encourage their active participation in the Naga national movement.

The ENNG leaders said their concern is over the political situation in the Pangmi region in TCL, and that they aim to fortify it with the merger, addressing the issue with a sense of urgency. They stressed that any negligence in handling the Pangmi region issue would be a significant setback for the Naga nation.

Expressing deep concern for the issue of Naga integration, the ENNG leaders underscored the importance of prioritizing the integration of all Naga areas and people, irrespective of the artificial boundaries that currently divide them. The ENNG leaders were motivated to join hands with the NSCN by the non-negotiable Naga flag and Yehzabo.

