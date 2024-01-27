Nagaland: Angami Catholic women celebrate five decades of existence, faith

Kohima: Hundreds of women gathered at Christ the King Church in Kohima Village, Nagaland, as the two-day Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Angami Catholic Women Association (ACWA) began on Saturday, themed “Lord, let me be a channel of grace”.
Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, these women, most of whom are mothers, gathered in song, prayer, and reflection to mark five decades of existence and devotion.
Speaking on the jubilee theme, Rev. Sr. Rita Miasalhou, SCCG, addressed the gathering as the speaker of the inaugural session.
Sister Rita told the gathering that when she began preparations for her address, the image of the mother of Jesus repeatedly appeared before her sight. She narrated how the Bible teaches that Mary was blessed by God and chosen to be the mother of Jesus.
The “virgin” Mary, “blessed among women”, serves as an example for mothers as she listened and obeyed the Lord, the speaker said. The mother of Jesus, she observed, serves as an example and channel of God’s grace.
Making biblical references, the speaker highlighted the power that a mother’s prayer holds and urged the congregation of women to strengthen their families and the church through prayer and devotion.
As women gathered to mark a spiritual celebration, she encouraged the women uphold their families, community, and the people in need of prayer, especially countries affected by war and natural calamities.
Chaired by former ACWA president, Ahieno Janet, the inaugural session began with the lighting of the Jubilee Candle by Rev. Fr. Vemedo Joseph, ACWA spiritual director and Parish Priest of Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Church, and the subsequent lighting of Jubilee candles by executives and former office bearers of the ACWA.
During the inaugural session, the Jubilee Choir, comprising of 132 mothers from five churches, presented the Jubilee anthem with Medotseinuo Joan as the pianist.
On behalf of Christ the King Church, Kohima Village, Dr Kiyasetuo Stephen Vizo welcomed the congregation.
Convenor of the Golden Jubilee organising committee, Kikrusonuo Clara highlighted about the preparations for the jubilee. The session concluded with a prayer led by Rokono Rita.
