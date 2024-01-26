On 75th R-Day, Nagaland Guv calls for early soln to Naga issue

Kohima: On India’s 75th Republic Day, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan urged all stakeholders to come together and strive for an early solution to the Naga political issue.

“We are all aware of the constraints posed by Naga Political Issue, the solution of which still eludes us, in spite of the best efforts and good wishes of everyone concerned,” the governor said while addressing the state-level Republic Day celebrations in Kohima.

Nagaland, he said, was formed six decades ago with special Constitutional safeguards, that protect the culture, identity and interest of the people. While the State has been an active partner in contributing to the overall development and growth of our great nation, he said that the ongoing political issue has posed as a constraint towards development.

“We remain thankful to all the stakeholders who are working tirelessly to find a peaceful, honourable and acceptable resolution of the issue. My Government is keen and committed for an early solution,” he assured.

The governor appealed to all stakeholders to “rise above their differences, and to make a united final push to arrive at the eagerly awaited solution”.

