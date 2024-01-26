Nagaland must unlock economic potential: Guv on 75th R-Day

Kohima: On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, shared the need for Nagaland to unlock its economic potentials.

Sharing his message, the head of the state said that Nagaland has made significant progress since its formation as a state of the Indian union.

“The state has overcome numerous challenges and made remarkable progress in various fields, including education, economy and infrastructure. Nagaland has also made great strides in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage. The annual Hornbill Festival has become a very popular event that showcases the cultural richness and diversity of Nagaland to the world,” he said,

However, Ganesan noted that the people of the state cannot rest on the laurels of the past. “Nagaland has the potential to achieve even greater heights in the years to come. We need to address all our shortcomings including connectivity infrastructure and other infrastructures required for rapid economic progress. We have to unlock and translate our economic potential and improve the standard of living of our people,” the governor said.

He also made a clarion call to all citizens to work towards achieving the goals of a vikshit Bharat by 2047.

“Our state Nagaland cannot afford to miss the bus of development this time. Let us march together with integrity, determination and in unity in order to ensure a happy and prosperous future for all our citizens,” Ganesan added.

He highlighted that the country has witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, transport infrastructure, Science & Technology, space exploration, pharmaceuticals, Defense and so on.

“India’s rapid economic growth has also helped in lifting millions of our people out of poverty and improving the standard of living. India’s achievements as a republic also extend to its efforts in social and cultural development. The country has made significant strides in promoting gender equality, eradicating social evils, and preserving its rich cultural heritage. Initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Digital India have been instrumental in bringing about positive social change,” Ganesan added.

