First president of Naga Mothers' Association conferred Padma Shri

Kohima: Founding member and first president of the influential Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA), Sano Vamuzo from Kohima, Nagaland, was conferred with the Padma Shri award for spearheading peace campaigns and championing women’s representation.
The 83-year-old tribal social worker was among 110 awardees from across the country.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Vamuzo. “Congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on being conferred the Padma Shri award for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work,” Rio wrote.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I wish her good health and long life in the service of people. Best wishes for all her future endeavours,” the CM further said.
The country’s second highest civilian award, the Central government announced on the eve of Republic Day.
Also Read | Nagaland: 6 killed, 4 injured in illegal coal mine tragedy
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur celebrates R-Day; pays homage to Rani Gaidinliu
- Arunachal: Myanmar Army, AR celebrate R-Day in Changlang
- First president of Naga Mothers’ Association conferred Padma Shri
- A Constitutional awakening in northeast India
- Meghalaya: Folk musician Silbi Passah conferred Padma Shri
- EastMojo Investigation: How a hydropower boom turned into a Sikkim’s bane