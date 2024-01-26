First president of Naga Mothers' Association conferred Padma Shri

Kohima: Founding member and first president of the influential Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA), Sano Vamuzo from Kohima, Nagaland, was conferred with the Padma Shri award for spearheading peace campaigns and championing women’s representation.

The 83-year-old tribal social worker was among 110 awardees from across the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Vamuzo. “Congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on being conferred the Padma Shri award for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work,” Rio wrote.

Congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on being conferred the Padma Shri award for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work. I wish her good health and long life in the service of people. Best wishes for all her future endeavours.

“I wish her good health and long life in the service of people. Best wishes for all her future endeavours,” the CM further said.

The country’s second highest civilian award, the Central government announced on the eve of Republic Day.

