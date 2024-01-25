Nagaland: Reseach team visits Kiphire in search of grassroot innovations

Kohima: The 50th Shodh Yatra team visited Nagaland’s Kiphire district in search of local innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge in the aspirational district.

Addressing a press conference at the Kohima Press Club Office on Wednesday evening, Professor Anil K Gupta, founder of the Honey Bee Network, National Innovation Foundation, SRISTI, and GIAN, informed that this is the second Shodh Yatra in Nagaland, the first was in Tuensang in 2016.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shodh Yatra is a journey in some of the remotest areas of the country to search for knowledge, creativity, and innovations at the grassroots, a journey of mutual exchange and sharing of knowledge.

Whatever knowledge and practices that are documented during previous Shodhyatras

are shared back with the villagers during subsequent Shodhyatras, along with sharing of the various databases of the Honey Bee Network.

During the 50th Shodh Yatra, the team of volunteers from 15 states across the country walked from Anatongre in Shamator district to Tetguyo in Kiphire district covering a total of 110 KM.

The Shodh Yatra was conducted in collaboration with Nagaland-based Better Life Foundation, an NGO that has been working for the upliftment of rural communities and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Eight-year-old Senvi Sangtam was the youngest participant of the 50th Shodhyatra in Nagaland’s Kiphire and Shamator districts. A third-grader at Foot Prints Academy, the young boy walked kilometers with other volunteers during the five-day walk.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gupta informed knowledge documented about the Nagas and their way of life by various researchers over the years have been documented on an open database system for the public to access, while also giving due credit to the writers.

He assured that the findings of the yatra will be documented and returned to the locals. He shared that the team also noted numerous varieties of pulses in the state of which four varieties comprise high iron content.

According to Gupta, there is a great potential to characterise Nagaland’s biodiversity using best technologies. He said that a recommendation will also be submitted to the state government with hopes that the government can adopt some of its recommendations which can improve the quality of life of the people.

With the government’s support, he hoped to expand the conduct of research studies in other parts of the state. He also said that the team will work out ways to provide market linkage for the locals.

Also Read | NSCN-IM will “not allow” fencing along Myanmar border

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









