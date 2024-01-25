After NSCN-IM, Naga students object fencing at Myanmar border

Kohima: A day after the NSCN-IM said that it will “not allow” border fencing along the Myanmar border, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) condemns the Government of India’s recent decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

NSF president Medovi Rhi and general secretary Chumben Khuvung said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s January 20, announcement regarding the decision to fence the India-Myanmar border, mirrors the approach taken on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The revelation that the existing between India and Myanmar is set to be abolished has raised grave concerns among the Naga people, who have historically endured the consequences of external forces imposing arbitrary divisions,” the student body said.

While appreciating the Government of Nagaland for its seriousness in addressing the matter, the Federation urged the government to proactively engage with the central government to ensure that the Free Movement Regime is not abolished.

“The Free Movement Regime serves as a vital bridge fostering connections, relations, and cooperation between the Naga people on both sides of the Saramati mountain range. Its abolition would disrupt the historical ties and cooperation that have existed for generations,” NSF said.

Further, the Federation cautioned against any individuals or political entities taking advantage of this issue solely for political mileage in Delhi. The student body is of the view that the Naga aspiration for autonomy and respect for their rights should not be compromised for short-term political gains.

In thir regard, NSF urged all stakeholders to prioritise the welfare and aspirations of the Naga people over political opportunism.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Naga people have long suffered the consequences of arbitrary divisions imposed by external forces, and any attempt to further divide and fence the Nagas is as an affront to our rights and autonomy. The recent decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime is deeply troubling, especially considering India’s status as a global power and signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 (UNDRIP). Whereas, it may be cited that, Article 36 of the UNDRIP explicitly recognizes the rights of indigenous peoples divided by international borders to maintain and develop connections, relations, and cooperation across borders for various purposes. The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, traversing through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, is a complex landscape with diverse communities and histories,” they said.

The NSF also called upon the Indian government to reconsider its decision and engage in a meaningful dialogue with the Naga community. saying that it is imperative to find a solution that not only respects our historical rights but also aligns with the international commitments made by the Indian government to uphold the rights of indigenous peoples.

NSF said that it will not allow any divisive powers to further segregate the Naga people based on their political whims and imperialistic conveniences by any manmade boundaries or imaginary lines in the Naga homeland.

“The Naga people cannot be denied of the right to maintain and develop connections amongst our ethnic selves that have been integral to our cultural, social, and economic fabric,” said NSF.

The NSF assured its commitment to advocate for the rights and autonomy of the Naga people. “We call for a united effort from the state and central governments to address this issue through dialogue and understanding, respecting the historical context and the rights of the indigenous Naga community,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | NSCN-IM will “not allow” fencing along Myanmar border

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









