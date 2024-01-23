Kohima: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and minister incharge of Home & Border Affairs, Y Patton, on Monday commissioned the Gas Chromatography Mass spectrometry (GCMS) instrument at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Dimapur.
According to Patton, the Nagaland Police has come a long way since its inception, evolving into a professional and capable force committed to upholding the law and order in the state.
He said that the commissioning of GCMS instrument at (Forensic Science Laboratory) FSL Dimapur is a “milestone” moment and hoped that the new addition to the laboratory will boost forensic investigation capabilities and help the police force and the judiciary enormously in gathering irrefutable evidence, delivering justice in time and containing the drug menace.
“As Nagaland moves forward on its developmental journey, there will be tests of our resilience when tensions seem to divide communities. However, we must uphold our shared hopes for a just, inclusive, and non-violent society,” Patton said.
Patton also flagged off the Nagaland Police Outreach and Civic Action programme, cum beat patrolling during a programme at PHQ on Monday.
Besides fulfilling regular duties, he said that the police forces have gone beyond their core duties to connect with the people and serve local communities while keeping in mind that building a strong community relationship remains an integral part to social harmony and national progress.
He hoped that the Police Outreach Program cum Civic Action Plan, aimed at building a positive police-public partnership, will build mutual trust and co-operation between the police and the public to maintain a peaceful environment in the state.
He informed that the mobile canteen contingents would also function as beat patrol parties to extend better policing to rural and less-policed areas to help instill a sense of security among people and keep a vigil on anti-social elements in the rural areas which would be achieved through the involvement of DEFS, NAP, and IR Bn units of Nagaland Police.
He observed that the police have a vital role as both protectors and trusted partners for all citizens, with responsibilities to act with courage, integrity and compassion with the active participation of citizens.
He later congratulated the department for coming up with more innovative initiatives towards better policing and wish that the police continued success in their efforts. He called on the department to move ahead unitedly to build a vibrant Nagaland that was equitable, harmonious, and progressive.
Nagaland DGP, Rupin Sharma, said the newly commissioned FSL would spruce up the state’s war against drugs. He informed that the huge seizure of drugs in the past year and the increasing number of backlog cases compelled the department to procure the instrument.
With the availability of the crucial instrument, he said that the dependency on other states for testing drug samples will be reduced and the backlog cases will be cleared within three months.
The turnaround time of reports of drug samples, he said, will be within three hours. This move, he observed, will drastically enhance and expedite the investigation process.
He also informed that with the new mobile canteen facility, the Nagaland Police will provide goods to people in rural areas at cheaper price. Policing activities would also be made alongside the mobile canteens which would be able to deter criminal activities.
In a short speech, joint director, FSL Dimapur, Vilhousie Peseyie, informed that the newly commissioned laboratory was fully equipped to quickly detect all types of narcotics including formerly unidentified drugs.
He requested the Dy CM and DGP to look into some issues for the smooth functioning of the lab including manpower, air conditioning and uninterrupted power supply.
Earlier, the programme was chaired by IGP, (ABns-IR/NPTO) Jasbir Singh, IPS, while vote of thanks was proposed by Addl DGP (Adm), Renchamo P Kikon, IPS.
Other dignitaries present at the programme included minister, Housing & Mechanical Engineering, P Bashangmongba Chang, adviser, Prison and Printing & Stationery, Er Kropol Vitsu, adviser, Fishery & Aquatic Resources, A Pangjung Jamir and adviser, Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, S Kiusumew Yimchunger.
