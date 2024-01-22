NE states bordering Myanmar to discuss Free Movement Regime

Kohima: The North East Indian states sharing borders with Myanmar will be discussing on the Government of India’s recent decision to scrap Free Movement Regime (FMR), informed Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Police Headquarters in Kohima, Patton informed that leaders from Northeastern states along the Indo-Myanmar border will discuss and respond to the Government of India’s recent announcement.

Although Patton did not disclose as and when the meeting would be convened, he shared that the state government is yet to sit and deliberate on the matter.

Nagaland’s Director General of Police (DGP) also said that while the Indian government has taken a decision, the state government will also give its views and opinions on how to manage the borders and the FMR.

The state police, he said, is also providing inputs on how the borders can be regulated. While the international border issue is a concern of national security, he said that views, sentiments and emotions of the people along the border may be considered.

