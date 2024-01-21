Nagaland: Angami Catholic Youth marks golden jubilee with Eucharistic procession

Kohima: The Angami Catholic Youth Association (ACYA) marked the third day of the ongoing golden jubilee celebrations with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and a Eucharistic procession on Sunday at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School (DBHSS) ground, Sechü Zubza, Kohima. The Holy Eucharist was celebrated by the Bishop of Kohima, Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil.
During the celebration, which coincided with the 33rd Triennial convention, the Bishop said that the Bible reveals God’s infinite love and man’s constant refusal to accept and live God’s love. He encouraged the youth to ‘march on courageously’ and live by the commandments of God.
“As Catholic Youth, we have a big responsibility to be catalysts of change and harbingers of peace and harmony in society,” the Bishop said.
Discussing the context of the gospel reading, Thoppil emphasised living and spreading universality by being united with the “true vine.”
Reflecting on Charismatic Conventions, Most Rev. Dr. Thoppil recalled witnessing individuals giving up worldly pursuits for joy in following Christ and shared an inspiring story of an IAS officer who, despite numerous transfers, upheld principles of honesty, finding fulfillment in God’s providence for his family.
Highlighting the impactful role of sincere Catholic officers, the Bishop of Kohima encouraged marching courageously without counting the cost, trusting in God’s reward, and concluded by extending heartfelt wishes to the Angami Catholic Youth Association for a happy and grace-filled jubilee, imploring blessings for the future.
Later, the Bishop led the Eucharistic procession with thousands of faithful walking in prayer and song, starting from the DBHSS ground to the highway and back to the venue.
The Mass was chaired by Advisor, ACYA Zeneikho-o Benedict Pfukha, with the first reading read by Dr. Noraho Nobert and the second read by Vikisienuo Ivy.
In the afternoon session, Professor, Christian Institute for Theological Engagement (CHRISTE) Malaysia, Rev. Dn. Dr. Sherman Kuek OFS, shared his journey of embracing the Catholic church from the Protestant church. The day concluded with the jubilee night with performances from guest artists, including musicians Keneisenuo Sorhie, LC Sekhose, and Mhasheve Tetseo, and comedian Aseno Ayemi.
The four-day event will culminate on Monday with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist by Rev. Fr. Thomas Megorieto, Assistant Priest, Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Kohima.
