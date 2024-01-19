Nagaland Olympic Association gears up for coordination meeting ahead of 2024 Games

Kohima: In anticipation of the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games 2024, slated to unfold from the 12th to the 17th of February 2024, the Nagaland Olympic Association is set to convene a crucial coordination meeting. The primary objective of the gathering is to deliberate on essential aspects pertaining to the planning and execution of the sports event.
Scheduled for the 22nd of January 2024 at 11:30 A.M., the meeting will take place at the Nagaland Olympic Association Headquarters in Sovima, Nagaland. The headquarters is situated within the office premises of the Nagaland Adventure & Motorsports Association, at the Regional Centre for Sporting Excellence.
Apart from the Chef de Mission and Deputy Chef de Mission from each of the 16 districts of the state, the Nagaland Olympic Association has invited all presidents and general secretaries of the sports associations participating in the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games 2024. The meeting aims to address crucial matters related to planning and execution, which are integral to the overall success of the event.
For any queries or additional information, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Kajiiloni Krichena at the following phone number: +91-7085333972.
