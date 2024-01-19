Nagaland: Angami Catholic youth to celebrate golden jubilee

Kohima: The golden jubilee celebration of the Angami Catholic Youth Association (ACYA) in Kohima, Nagaland, is set to begin on Friday afternoon with the theme “March on courageously.”

The grand 3-day celebration will unite thousands of young people at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Ground in Sechü-Zubza for a program filled with faith, fellowship, and inspiration.

The event, coinciding with the 33rd ACYA Convention, is hosted by St. Maria Goretti Church, Sechü-Zubza.

“The Catholic youth movement, especially in the Angami areas, have been on the forefront of evangelisation in Nagaland. I recall to mind builders of this movement like Rocus Chasie, Lucas Meyase and many others who took initiatives to live the faith and spread the faith,” Bishop of Kohima Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil said.

Refering to the theme, the bishop challenged the youth to “March on courageously” to live the faith with courage and to spread the faith with the blessings of the Almighty. He prayed that the golden jubilee be an occasion to energise and boost the confidence of their faith as thousands of youths prepare to attend the milestone celebration.

ACYA president Kelhouzasie Lawrence shared a message inviting all Angami Catholic youths to be part of the celebrations.

Distinguished speakers for the four-day event include Rev. Fr. Neisalhou Carolus Kuotsu, vicar general, Diocese of Kohima; Rev. Fr. Dr. Pezalhoukho George Rino, spiritual director, ACYA; Ar. Richard Belho, chairman, Zynorique Initiatives Society; Dr. Kekhrieseno Christina, associate professor, Kohima College Kohima; and Rev. Dn. Dr. Sherman Kuek OFS, professor, Christian Institute for Theological Engagement, Malaysia.

Some of the guests during the event include Nosazol Charles, advisor and former president of Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), along with executives from Angami Catholic Union (ACU), Angami Catholic Women Association (ACWA), and Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM).

The main celebrants for the eucharistic celebration include Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, bishop of Kohima, Nagaland; Rev. Fr. Joseph Nellisseril, parish priest of St. Maria Goretti, Sechü-Zubza; and Rev. Fr. Thomas Megoriekho, asst. priest, MHC Cathedral, Kohima.

Legion of Mary, Kohima Curia, will serve as the prayer group, while the ACYA jubilee choir, along with Northern ACYA, Chakhro ACYA, Western ACYA, Southern ACYA, and Kohima Town ACYA, will present jubilee songs.

The celebration will kick off at 1 pm on January 19 at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Sechü-Zubza.

On January 21, prominent Naga musicians including Keneisenuo Sorhie, Mhasheve Tetseo, LC Sekhose, and comedian Aseno Ayemi will feature as guest artists during the jubilee night.

