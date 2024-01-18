Kohima: In a unique initiative to promote environmental consciousness and foster cultural exchange, the All India NCC organised a four-day trekking camp in Nagaland, bringing together 510 cadets from different parts of the country.

The camp, which concluded on January 18, 2024, at Japfu Christian College, Kohima, marked the first-ever NCC North Eastern Trekking event in the state. The cadets, hailing from the Senior Division and Junior Division of NCC from Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and NER, were divided into four mixed groups named after the rivers of Nagaland.

The camp kicked off on January 10, 2024, with the arrival of the cadets at Japfu Christian College, Kegwema. The cadets were organised into four mixed groups to promote healthy interaction among cadets from different cultural backgrounds.

On January 12, 2024, the camp was inaugurated by Shri Sekhose, Director DYR&S, and Brig Dipankar Saha, Group Commander, NCC Group Kohima. The Divisional Forest Officer of Kohima Forest Division, Shri Chesavi, also addressed the cadets, emphasising the importance of environmental concerns and sustainable living practices.

Over four days, the cadets embarked on daily treks to various locations, including Japfu Ridge, Kisama Heritage Village, Kisama Potato Farm & View Point, and Zakhama Military Station. The day hikes in the lap of Mount Japfu provided the cadets with an opportunity to experience hill walking for the first time.

In addition to the trekking activities, the cadets also had the chance to visit Kisama Heritage Village, which offered insights into the rich Naga culture and the historical significance of the region during World War II. Evening screenings of documentaries and films kept the cadets engaged and provided learning opportunities.

On the penultimate day of the camp, January 17, 2024, Inter-Group competitions were organised, followed by a cultural program that showcased the talents of the cadets. The camp concluded on January 18, 2024, with the cadets dispersing from Dimapur Railway Station, carrying with them fond memories of Nagaland, its people, and their culture.

The NCC trekking camp in Nagaland served as a platform to raise awareness about environmental consciousness and promote a love for the outdoors among young people. The camp’s success highlights the importance of such initiatives in fostering cultural exchange, building resilience, and inspiring future generations to contribute to the sustainable development of society.

