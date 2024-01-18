Nagaland: Myanmar-based NSCN-K cadre held in Tizit

Kohima: A cadre of the Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) was arrested by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police.
The cadre was apprehended based on specific intelligence about the presence of cadres in general area Tizit in Mon district.
A joint operation was launched on January 14 by the AR and Nagaland Police following which the cadre was held.
According to the Assam Rifles, the cadre was involved in extortion
related activities from commercial establishments and locals.
