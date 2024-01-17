Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games from Feb 12-17

Kohima: The Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 is set to be held from February 12-17 in the districts of Kohima and Chümoukedima.
The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) informed that sports enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing competition in Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Lawn Tennis, Pencak Silat, SepakTakraw, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Belt Wrestling, Wrestling, and Wushu. The venue for the respective events will be notified separately.
The Games will also feature paralympic sports to promote inclusivity, diversity and ensure promotion of the Paralympic sports. Events under these categories will not be based on inter-district teams.
The registration of players, teams will be conducted online. The registration link for the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games have been opened. The last date for the registration of players and team officials will be 29th January 2024.
The NOA informed that once players are registered, there will be no change of names.
The Games Organising Committee will provide accommodation, local transport, food and technical competition arrangements in the host city. The dates for arrival and departure will also be notified separately.
The coordinating officials for the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games 2024 will be Kajiiloni Krichena (+91-7085333972) and Khuvinu Tase (+91-8415035548).
All districts Chef de Mission, Deputy Chef de Mission have been requested to complete the online registrations on or before the 25th January 2024.
There will be seven trophies for the Games.
