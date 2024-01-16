PM's vision for Naga Solution 'superficial': Rahul Gandhi

Kohima: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Nagaland as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a solution to the Naga Political Issue remains a “superficial document”.
“We are not even clear about what the Prime Minister envisions in terms of a solution. It is a superficial document,” Gandhi said while addressing a press conference at Chiephobozou.
Gandhi said that during the yatra, many Naga leaders he met were perplexed as to why no progress has been made with regard to the talks.
“Many do not understand. There is a problem that require conversation, and working out and implementing, and that is lacking as far as the PM is concerned. Prime minister promises without thinking through,” he said.
Gandhi alleged that PM’s credibility is on the line. If assured that if voted to power, the Congress is committed to bring about a solution.
He informed that the party decided to begin the yatra in Manipur because of the ongoing crisis. He pointed out that the Prime minister did not care to visit Manipur even as tension continues. This, he said, is “sad and shameful”.
Earlier, while addressing a gathering at High School Junction in Kohima, Gandhi said that the idea of the yatra is to unite different types of religions, languages and traditions of India.
“Last year we did the Bharat Jodo Yatra from South India all the way to Kashmir…We decided that we should do another yatra and it should start from the northeast because the northeast plays a very important, central part of the idea of India. And that is why we started in Manipur and now we are going through Nagaland, and it has been a very lovely experience,” Gandhi said.
As Gandhi set out on a 6,700 KM journey, he assured that issues specific to the states he covers will be raised at the Centre.
