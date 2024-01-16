Naga forum urges Centre, political groups to expedite talks

Kohima: The Naga apex bodies and the Church in Nagaland held a meeting under the banner of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) in their efforts towards the statement, “Nagas Are Moving Ahead”, which was declared on January 23, 2023, in Dimapur.
During the meeting on Monday, the gathered bodies asked the NNPG and the NSCN/GPRN to come to a meeting without delay and honor their commitments made in the “September Joint Accordant” on September 14, 2023, the “Kolkata Meeting”, held on October 18, 2022, and “Nagas are Moving Ahead”, held on January 14, 2023.
This point was emphasised with urgency urging NNPG and NSCN/GPRN to listen to the call of the Naga people.
The meeting also marked the people’s regional aspirations for growth and flourishing and also observed that Nagas from every side must cooperate with each other without compulsion.
The FNR further observed that our cooperation must emerge voluntarily by respecting every cultural (tribal) group and political organisations.
“Changes are a fact—politics and political forms are also changing. If we are to come together as a nation, we all need to acknowledge each other and cooperate. In case, due to personal reason(s), one is unable to cooperate, we must respect their position. The Nagas at large shall not allow room for undermining nor overbearing anyone. In everything, we seek peace with all and for all,” FNR said.
Besides, the meeting also accepted to organise events in order to call upon the Government of India to accelerate the Naga political agreements before the general elections.
FNR called on Naga people and respected citizens of the Land to render support to the forms of transformative changes being dreamt of in accordance to global relevance.
