Nagaland: Drones, firing practice, firecrackers banned during President's transit

Kohima: In view of the President of India’s scheduled transit journey at the Dimapur Airport on January 17, the Dimapur Police, Nagaland, issued certain restrictions for a period of 12 hours.

Commissioner of police, Kevithuto Sophie, through an order imposed the ban on use of any kind of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) like drones.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The order also restricted firing practice by Security Forces, Civil Police, Central Police, Private Firing Range or any civilian holder of licensed fire arms.

Bursting of any kind of firecrackers have also been banned during the period.

The ban will be imposed from 0600 Hrs to 1800 Hrs of wiJanuary 15 within Dimapur and Chumoukedima districts due to security concerns.

Stating that the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order was passed ex-parte due to security exigency.

Also Read | Nagaland’s Rengma tribe kicks off first mini-Olympics in Tseminyu

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









