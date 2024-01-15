Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland

Kohima: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which began in the neighboring state of Manipur reached Nagaland on Monday evening.
Gandhi reached Khuzama village near the Manipur border at around 5:50 PM where he was greeted by party workers and locals at the Khuzama Local Ground.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nagaland Congress wrote, “An electrifying atmosphere has descended upon Khuzama Village as Rahul Gandhi’s cavalcade of Bharat Jodo Nyay yatrees reached Nagaland. Rings of Bharat Jodo is ringing throughout the vicinity of the site where the yatrees will be camped tonight.”
The Congress leader will halt at the village for the night. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Nagaland leg will commence from Viswema village on Tuesday morning. Gandhi will then visit the WW-II cemetery at Kohima and address the public at High School junction in Kohima.
Gandhi will stop at DIET Chiechama and will then proceed to Tseminyu and Wokha where he would address separate public gatherings. The leader will then halt at Chukitong Town.
On Wednesday, Gandhi will address public gatherings at VK town and Mokokchung town, which will be followed by an interaction at Fazl Ali College.
He will also visit the Gandhi Ashram at Chuchuyimlang and later address a gathering at Changtonya. He will then halt at Tuli for the night. Gandhi will leave Nagaland on Thursday morning and will move to Assam.
The yatra is set to cover over 6,700 KM over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.
