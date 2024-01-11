Kohima: Nagaland’s Rengma tribe kicked off the first edition of the Rengma Sports Association’s (RSA) Mini Olympics 2024, at the RSA ground in Tseminyu.

Inaugural guest and adviser to chief minister & chairman, IDAN, Abu Metha, in his address praised the Rengma tribe for their contribution to the state in many ways.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Metha pointed out how the cry and demand of the Rengma people for a seperate district was delivered by the state government by upgrading the then Tseminyu sub-division under Kohima district to a district.

He highlighted the community’s impressive strides in games and sports, their dedication evident in the glittering medals they’ve brought home from national and international arenas.

The politician advised the youths to pursue sports as a profession, and to excel by working hard.

He said that in sports, there is no shortcuts, no chance for backdoor appointment, VIP recommendations or under-the-table arrangements and that it is possible for determined sportsperson to reach the top. Metha encouraged the youth to go the extra mile and train to excel in sports.

While sharing the government’s vision to support sportsperson, he said that there needs to be a focus on developing sportspersons and not just sports infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the inaugural ceremony, Metha presented awards to Kitenlo K Thono (taekwondo), Jwensinle Kesen (sepaktakraw), Gwahilo Kent (taekwondo) and Tegsonye Lorin (taekwondo) for winning medals at various national and international games and competitions.

The event is witnessing the participation of seven ranges including the Kasha Daho, Kandi Sports Association, Tsogin Range Sports Association, Tseminyu Tsipwen Kecho Logwa, Phenshunyu Lowjvu Sports Association, Tesophenyu Group Sports Association, Kithagha Sports Association.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by chairman, organising committee, Akhu Kath while invocation was pronounced by pastor, Terogvunyu Baptist Church, Sentsing Tep.

Welcome note was delivered by president, RSA, GK Rengma while vote of thanks was proposed by convenor, finance committee. Zumba dance was performed by CSS TTBC while Singinye Kemp made a special presentation. The event was compered by Ketimo Tep and Kesogi Khing

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









