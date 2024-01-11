Kohima: Nagaland’s Rengma tribe kicked off the first edition of the Rengma Sports Association’s (RSA) Mini Olympics 2024, at the RSA ground in Tseminyu.
Inaugural guest and adviser to chief minister & chairman, IDAN, Abu Metha, in his address praised the Rengma tribe for their contribution to the state in many ways.
Metha pointed out how the cry and demand of the Rengma people for a seperate district was delivered by the state government by upgrading the then Tseminyu sub-division under Kohima district to a district.
He highlighted the community’s impressive strides in games and sports, their dedication evident in the glittering medals they’ve brought home from national and international arenas.
The politician advised the youths to pursue sports as a profession, and to excel by working hard.
He said that in sports, there is no shortcuts, no chance for backdoor appointment, VIP recommendations or under-the-table arrangements and that it is possible for determined sportsperson to reach the top. Metha encouraged the youth to go the extra mile and train to excel in sports.
While sharing the government’s vision to support sportsperson, he said that there needs to be a focus on developing sportspersons and not just sports infrastructure.
During the inaugural ceremony, Metha presented awards to Kitenlo K Thono (taekwondo), Jwensinle Kesen (sepaktakraw), Gwahilo Kent (taekwondo) and Tegsonye Lorin (taekwondo) for winning medals at various national and international games and competitions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The event is witnessing the participation of seven ranges including the Kasha Daho, Kandi Sports Association, Tsogin Range Sports Association, Tseminyu Tsipwen Kecho Logwa, Phenshunyu Lowjvu Sports Association, Tesophenyu Group Sports Association, Kithagha Sports Association.
Earlier, the programme was chaired by chairman, organising committee, Akhu Kath while invocation was pronounced by pastor, Terogvunyu Baptist Church, Sentsing Tep.
Welcome note was delivered by president, RSA, GK Rengma while vote of thanks was proposed by convenor, finance committee. Zumba dance was performed by CSS TTBC while Singinye Kemp made a special presentation. The event was compered by Ketimo Tep and Kesogi Khing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura Ratha Yatra tragedy: CM orders fresh probe
- Nagaland’s Rengma tribe kicks off first mini-Olympics in Tseminyu
- Manipur: Power station oil leak alerts residents
- Old, unrelated videos passed off as footage of recent tiger attack in Assam’s Nagaon
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 11, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 11, 2024