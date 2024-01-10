Rengma Sports Association to hold first edition of RSA Mini Olympic

Kohima: The Rengma Sports’ Association (RSA), the apex sports body of the Rengma Naga tribe, on Tuesday, announced the commencement of the first edition of the RSA Mini Olympic 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from January 11 to January 20 at the RSA Ground in Tseminyu.

According to officials from RSA, this breakthrough event will witness the enthusiastic participation of all the seven ranges under Tseminyu district, showcasing their prowess in an array of sports, including Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Table Tennis, among other events.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Highlighting the spirit of unity and sportsmanship, the Olympic Torch Relay and the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic Flame will mark the commencement of the event on January 11. This gesture is aimed to inspire athletes and spectators alike and symbolise the spirit of competition and friendship.



The 1st RSA Mini Olympic 2024 is set to be a celebration of athleticism, camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of Tseminyu as a district and its people. The theme of the mini olympic will be “Aspire to Inspire.”



Distinguished guests including Advisor to the Chief Minister, Chairman IDAN, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Secretary General Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), Abu Metha, and Chairman NIDC and Director Tetso College, Kvulo Lorin will grace the event as Inaugural Guest and Valedictory Guest respectively.

Also Read | Nagaland: Thanamir village objects Tikhir tribe’s claim over Mt Saramati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









