Nagaland: Thanamir village objects Tikhir tribe’s claim over Mt Saramati

Kohima: The Thanamir Village Council along with the Thanamir Village Citizenship and Thanamir Village Students’ Union in Nagaland, on Tuesday, jointly opposed the Tikhir Naga tribe’s claim over Mt Saramati.
Through a joint statement, the three bodies said that in the first stanza of the Tikhir Students’ Union’s anthem, there was a mention of “Langkong-Shamator,tong Saramati vong kyan” which translated to “from Langkong- Shamator to Saramati mountain” as land belonging to the Tikhir tribe.
“It is imperative to state that, Saramati (ancestral name as Meramkhanvong in chirr dialect) particularly falls under the jurisdiction of Thanamir village, which is the inhabitant land of Chirr speaking populace of Yimkhiung Naga Tribe who are the sole land owner and custodian,” the statement said.
“Historically, Mt Saramati was named as Meramkhanvong in Chirr dialect by our early ancestors who discovered the peak, but later it was renamed as Mt. Saramati. Thereby, any Naga tribes can use the name of Mt. Saramati in common nomenclature and to which the joint council strongly oppose /object the using of the name in encroaching of the jurisdiction/territory or claiming it particularly through any means of writings and compositions,” it added.
Stating the reasons, the joint council strongly objected the claims of the Tikhir Students’ Union. They also directed the Tikhir student body to omit the word Saramati from the anthem before the commencement of the 43rd Session of Tikhir Students’ Union which is to be held from 11th- 14th January 2024 at Pokphur Village.
“Resulting of any untoward circumstances through this composed anthem will invite strong repercussion from the land owner and the Yimkhiung Tribe in general,” they warned.
