Aizawl: Nagaland’s deputy chief minister, Y Patton, visited Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at his residence, where discussions about the recent electoral triumph and broader regional concerns were held.

Y Patton extended warm congratulations to Lalduhoma for his landslide victory in the state Assembly Election, expressing heartfelt wishes for a prosperous tenure.

Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the Nagas and Mizos, the deputy CM underlined the Chief Minister of Mizoram’s role as figurative kin to the Nagas. Drawing parallels between the two communities, he spoke on the longstanding presence of a considerable Naga population in Myanmar, dating back to time immemorial.

Taking a firm stance on the Union government’s alleged plans to scrap the Free Movement Regime(FMR), Y Patton conveyed that any resolution involving the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border would be deemed unacceptable for the Nagas.

During the discussions, the deputy CM noted the reciprocal relationship between Nagaland and Mizoram, pointing to the significant representation of Mizos in key administrative positions in Nagaland.

