Watch: 17 houses gutted in fire in Nagaland’s Dimapur

Guwahati: Around 17 houses were gutted after a fire broke out at Nyamo Lotha Colony in the Khermahal area of Nagaland’s Dimapur on December 8. The incident took place at around 12:30 pm and was followed by a series of cylinder blasts.

No injuries or casualties were reported. The fire, however, caused extensive damage to property and vehicles in the vicinity. The primary cause of the incident was identified as a short circuit, leading to the ignition of five cylinders, aggravating the scale of the fire.

Several fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the fire within about an hour. However, the degree of property damage could not be controlled.

Several lakh rupees were also burnt to ashes since most people had saved their earnings at their residences. Most of the residents of this colony are daily wage earners and migrant workers.

“A lot of people have lost their life savings and their belongings. There are people from all walks of life who live here and many of them are daily wagers. Unfortunately, because of the incidents, a lot of tenants lost their properties. They have even lost their cash. They are poor people and they don’t keep their earnings in the bank. They keep it in their houses. Unfortunately, because of the incident, even the cash was all burnt down. Some people have even lost a few lakh rupees, said Tsenthungo Nyamo, Chairman and Gaonbura of Nyamo Lotha Colony.

