Nagaland's oldest club celebrates 106th foundation day

Wokha: Marking a significant milestone, the Naga Club celebrated its 106th foundation day on Sunday, hosted by the Lotha Hoho at its conference hall in Wokha Town in Nagaland’s Wokha district.

Naga Club advisor, Medoselhou Keretsü, while addressing the gathering as the guest speaker said the century-old club was an August body championing the unity of the Naga people and their political and social rights.

Despite its 1918 founding, the club surprisingly had no official leadership for 64 years, relying on district commissioners for guidance.

It was in January 1982 when the Naga Elders General Conference was convened at the Kohima Village panchayat hall under the leadership of Pesilie Suokhrie, the then President of NEC, following which the Naga Club was formally installed by legally electing the office bearers to take over the club, Keretsü informed.

He pointed out that as per records, the election of the Naga Club office bearers was a case of a wholesome unanimous decision of the huge gathering.

Keretsü said that the inception of the Naga Club remains significant as it was formed over a century ago, at a time when there was no means of modern communication technology, with hardly any contact beyond the state.

“In spite of all the odds- where we had no access to modern education, no information on world politics or human rights, few Naga visionary leaders had realized and understood that all Nagas are one race and belong to the same family as they are, but one blood. Their values are common, in addition to their distinct physical characteristics. Therefore, the pioneering founders upheld and confirmed the unity of the Naga people and asserted that they must live together as a family and as an independent nation,” he added.

He observed that in order to pursue its goal of uniting the Nagas, the Naga Club, on behalf of the all the Nagas had submitted “The Naga Political Memorandum” to the British Statutory Commission led by John Simon, MP, on January 10, 1929.

He said this historic day was marked and observed as Naga Day every year as its consequence was indispensable to the Naga history and legacy. He pointed out that Naga Club’s representation to the Simon Commission became the cornerstone of Naga Political Movement and had defined their rights.

“Leave us alone to determine for ourselves as in ancient times”, Keretsü quoted a section of the memorandum.

Nagas, he said, have not gained their sovereign rights and their struggle continues. The influence of money power and political influence, he pointed out, has dissociated the present generation from this goal.

He hoped that the spirit of the 1951 Naga National Plebiscite may continue to live among the Nagas and help the Nagas stand for Naga unity, integrity, love, forgiveness and oneness.

He reminded the people that Naga Club belongs to all Nagas irrespective of the geographical differences or tribes as the contribution of each Naga tribe and individual in the political struggle for a distinct Naga nationality is of equal value.

Keretsü lauded the present Naga Club office bearers for their unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of the Naga Club and the Naga people as a whole.

Naga Club president Kuolachalie Seyie, in his address, said that the Naga Club was formed by a few educated government employees who were serving in the DC’s Office in Kohima, on January 7, 1918, under the presidency of Rheichalie Pienyü, Peshkar.

He said that attempts were made by certain elements with vested interests to distort the facts of history by the claim that the Naga Club was formed by the ‘Naga Labor Corps’ raised by the British for service on various battle fronts of World War 1 in Europe.

But the senior Naga leader noted that history testifies to the fact that the first batch of Naga Labor Corps returned to Nagaland only in June 1918 when the Naga Club was already in existence.

“Though fully conscious of our limitations, with all due humility, today’s defenders of the historical facts of the Nagas, Naga Club have firmly maintained that the original understanding of what actually happened should prevail, believing that the Nagas will want that for their history,” Seyie said.

Delivering the welcome address, chairman, Lotha Hoho, Er Mhondamo Ovung said the hoho recognises Naga Club as the mother of all Naga activities. In this regard, he assured the full support of the Lotha Hoho towards the club.

He also suggested that Naga Club should create a wider circle of participation to be the leading Naga common forum.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by general secretary, Naga Club, KN Mhonthung Lotha, while invocation was pronounced by associate pastor, WTBC, Y Chumbenthung Murry.

Closing remarks were made by vice president, Naga Club, Y Vandanshan Lotha, benediction was pronounced by advisor, Lotha Hoho & deacon, WTBC, N Thungjamo Lotha, while a special number was presented by the choir of Wokha Town Baptist Church.

