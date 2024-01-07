Guwahati: Four active cadres affiliated with the Naga National Council (Non-Accordist) chose to lay down their arms and surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Wakshing in Nagaland’s Mon district on January 7. According to sources, these cadres had been operating prominently in the region, engaging in various activities since 2019.

Confirming the event, the Assam Rifles released an official statement on their Twitter handle, stating, “The relentless efforts of #AssamRifles lead to the surrender of four cadres of Naga National Council (Non-Accordist) with one 9 mm Pistol at Wakching, Mon District, Nagaland. The cadres had been highly active in the area since 2019. @adgpi @HMOIndia.”

The authorities have yet to provide additional details regarding the surrendered individuals, such as their identities, reasons for surrender, and any potential agreements or arrangements made in the process.

