25 from Nagaland to be part of first NE girl band at NCC R-Day Camp

Kohima: In a first, a girl band from the Northeast will be participating at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp. Among 45 female participants, 25 are from the state of Nagaland.

Aged between 13-15 years, the band from Northeast will represent the rich cultural heritage of the region while showcasing the reach of the NCC to every nook and corner of the country.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As reported earlier, the 25 female students are from St Mary’s Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Kohima.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi Cantt on Wednesday, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh informed that a total of 2,274 cadets, including the highest participation of 907 girls, from across the country are taking part in the month-long camp.

The cadets also include 122 from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well as 177 from the North East. In addition, cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) will take part in the camp.

As per information provided by the Press Information Bureau, the DG NCC underlined that the aim of the Republic Day Camp is to provide exposure to the rich traditions of the nation and strengthen the value system of the cadets. The camp will promote national integration and strengthen unity in diversity through cultural exchange programmes. The camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries including Vice President, Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh enumerated the major activities carried out by the NCC in 2023. He stated that 39 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camps were organised, including two Vibrant Village area camps, three DRDO camps and one Aerospace camp. Mega cyclothon, Nari Vandhan Run, exceptional performance in sporting events, mountaineering expeditions and the presence in G20 events were other such achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The DG NCC stressed that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth. “The focus is on personality development, inculcating leadership traits and improving the soft skills of cadets to equip them for their future requirements. The idea is to transform them into better citizens and inculcate the spirit of Nation first,” he said.

Also Read | Nagaland: NCC girls’ band representing NE for R-Day 2024 begins practice

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories