Golden Jubilee celebration marks a milestone for Thanamir Village Students’ Union

Guwahati: The Thanamir Village Students’ Union celebrated its Golden Jubilee with great fervor and enthusiasm from December 29th to 30th, 2023, under the theme “Celebrating the glorious past; marching on an arc of prosperity.” The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and speakers, including S Kiusumew, Hon’ble Advisor for Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, Relief & Rehabilitation, Government of Nagaland.

S Kiusumew unveiled the Golden Jubilee monolith, symbolising fifty years of the union’s dedication to education, community, and progress. Addressing the gathering during the unveiling ceremony, the Advisor reflected on the remarkable journey of Thanamir Village since its Silver Jubilee celebration. He commended the community’s strides in education and development and urged the students to recognize the importance of formal education.

In his speech, Advisor Kiusumew emphasised that formal education serves as a pivotal force in exploring the myriad of undiscovered possibilities surrounding the region, abundant with minerals and natural resources. He encouraged the students to embrace education not only as a means of personal growth but as a collective effort to uplift the entire community.

Expressing his wishes for peace and unity within the village, Advisor Kiusumew highlighted the significance of harmony for the larger interest of society. He called upon the students to play an active role in fostering unity and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

The Jubilee Guest Speaker, Khalenmew, Former Secretary of Church and Mission YBBA, shared his thoughts on the theme of the celebration. Speaking eloquently, he emphasised the need for students to take accountability for shaping the society that reflects the transformation from the past to the present. Khalenmew urged the student body to realign their way of thinking, emphasising that this shift would not only shape their personal lives but contribute to a prosperous future for the village.

